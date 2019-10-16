Al-Omar’s large oilfields and Conoco gas facilities in control of the Syrian government.

In future days, Syrian army forces will enter the area.
Return of these important gas/oil facilities to central government has an influential impact on economic enhancement and renovating the country and will defeat the plans of destroying Syria.
ISWNews Analysis Group: Vast oil fields of Al-Omar and Conoco gas facilities on the east of Deir Ezzor after the agreement between SDF and Syrian government will be handed in to Syrian government.
