Latest Updates on Libya, 17 October 2019

1. According to spokesperson of GNA: In a 6 stage UAV attacks in Ayn Zara axis, UAE built 4 (armored) vehicles were destroyed.



2. Haftar’s army entered town Marzuq, southwest of Libya. Marzuq was under control of Abu Bakr al-Soqi, a subgroup of Shura Council of Benghazi Revolutionaries, ally to GNA.



3. Ziyad Bal’am, a commander of al Qaeda and a founder of Shura Council of Benghazi Revolutionaries was spotted in south of Tripoli battle and against Haftar’s forces.

Bal’am in Benghazi was fighting against Haftar under Shura Council of Benghazi Revolutionaries (ally to al Qaeda in Libya) and now joined GNA.



4. Haftar forces rejected GNA claiming Yarmuk camp, south of Tripoli.