Breaking
SDF Advances South of Ras al-Ayn with Support of Syrian Army
Breaking, Map, Middle East, News, Syria 16 October 2019

ISWNews Analysis Group: According to local sources, SDF forces with the support of the Syrian Army succeeded in liberating al-Manajeer and its surrounding villages from the Turkey-backed militants.

Syrian Army forces are stationed in the Tal Tamar area south of Ras al-Ayn.
Heavy clashes between SDF and Turkey-backed forces continue in Ras al-Ayn city.

Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *