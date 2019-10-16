SDF Advances South of Ras al-Ayn with Support of Syrian Army

Syrian Army forces are stationed in the Tal Tamar area south of Ras al-Ayn.
Heavy clashes between SDF and Turkey-backed forces continue in Ras al-Ayn city.
ISWNews Analysis Group: According to local sources, SDF forces with the support of the Syrian Army succeeded in liberating al-Manajeer and its surrounding villages from the Turkey-backed militants.
